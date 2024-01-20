New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): In a remarkable display of scientific prowess and artistic flair, more than 100 students from the Knowledge and Awareness Mapping Platform (KAMP) participated in the Indian International Science Festival (IISF), Vigyanika Event, an official statement said.

The event was organized by the CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (NIScPR). The event unfolded on January 19, in Faridabad, Haryana.

Also Read | When Is National Voters’ Day 2024? Know Date, History and Significance of the Important Day That Celebrates Democracy in India.

According to the Ministry of Science and Technology, in an exciting convergence of knowledge and creativity, students from distinguished institutions including Jain Bharati Mrigavati Vidyalaya, Universal Public School, Delhi Public School, R.K. Puram and S.D. Public Secondary School passionately showcased their extraordinary talents at the Vigyanika Event.

These budding talents engaged in intellectually stimulating quiz and drawing competitions, providing a glimpse into the diverse and exceptional skills fostered by these institutions.

Also Read | Don't Pay Power Bills Until Free Electricity Is Provided by Telangana Congress Under 'Gruha Jyoti' Scheme, Says KT Rama Rao.

The official statement said their passion and intellect illuminated the event, leaving an indelible mark on the prestigious gathering. Kudos to these young minds for representing excellence and innovation in the field of science and art!

"Their active involvement in the IISF 2023 - Vigyanika Event not only underscores their individual talents but also reflects the collective dedication to fostering a culture of innovation and scientific exploration," it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)