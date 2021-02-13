Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 13 (PTI) A foundation stone for the proposed replica of the temple of Goddess Padmavathi to be built in Chennai, the capital city of Tamil Nadu, was laid by Kanchipuram mutt pontiff Vijayendra Saraswati on Saturday.

The shrine similar to the one in Tirupati would be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 6.85 crore on 34 cents of land at T Nagar in Chennai.

The land was donated to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) by devotee and yesteryear actress Kanchana and three other devotees a decade ago, an official of the temple told PTI.

The TTD governs the shrine of Lord Venkateswara in the Tirumala Hills.

A TTD board invitee J Sekhar Reddy, hailing from Chennai, has come forward to offer Rs 1 crore to meet the expenses of building the Padmavathi temple, the official said.

The shrine would be completed by 2022, he said.

All TTD functionaries, including its executive officer KS Jawahar Reddy and chairman YV Subba Reddy, took part in the ceremony, he added.

