Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 25 (ANI): Bigg Boss Kannada fame Vinay Gowda and Rajath Kishan have been arrested by the Karnataka police under sections of the Arms Act, 1959 (U/s-25(1B)(B)) of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS), according to police officials.

A complaint was filed against both Vinay Gowda and Rajath Kishan in which they could be seen allegedly showing a machete in a video, after which police took necessary action against the two individuals.

"Big Boss Kannada fame Vinay Gowda and Rajath Kishan arrested under sections of Arms Act, 1959 (U/s-25(1B)(B)); Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 (U/s-270,r/w 3(5)) after a complaint was filed against both showing a machete in a video for reel", S Girish, DCP West Bengaluru said in his statement.

Vinay Gowda made a reel with Rajath Kishan. In these reels, Gowda is allegedly holding a long machete, wearing cooling glass, and walking in slow motion while copying the style of actor Darshan.

As the video went viral on social media, an FIR was registered against both individuals. As per the complaint, holding a machete for a reel in public and creating an atmosphere of fear is now the cause of the problem. Also, these reels have been shared on an Instagram account called Bujji.

After watching this video, the police registered an Arms Act case against both of them. Carrying and reeling weapons in public, creating an atmosphere of fear, is an offence under the law. In this background, FIR has been registered against these two. (ANI)

