Kanpur, Jun 9 (PTI) The death toll in the head-on collision between a double-decker bus and a loader ferrying factory workers on the Kanpur-Allahabad highway has climbed to 17, officials said on Wednesday.

A factory worker, who was among those injured in the accident that took place on Tuesday night, died during treatment, they said.

The injured are being treated at the Lala Lajpat Rai hospital here and the condition of some of them is critical, said Ashtbhuja P Singh, Superintendent of Police, Kanpur Outer.

The Delhi-bound bus collided with the the loader ferrying 16 biscuit factory workers at Kisan Nagar, the SP said.

While 10 people died on the spot, seven succumbed to injuries while being taken to hospital or during treatment, the SP said.

Over 70 bus passengers had sustained minor injuries, he added.

Passengers on the bus told police that the driver had consumed liquor minutes before the accident took place, sources said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and ordered an inquiry into the accident.PTI CORR/ABN

