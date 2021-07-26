New Delhi, July 26: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajanth Singh on Monday remembered the brave fighters of the Kargil war and said the country salutes their "dedication" that kept the "integrity of the country intact".

"On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I remember all the brave fighters of this war. Due to your indomitable courage, valour and sacrifice, the tricolour was again proudly hoisted on the inaccessible hills of Kargil. A grateful nation salutes your dedication to keeping the integrity of the country intact. Happy Kargil Vijay Diwas," Shah tweeted. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021: Kargil War Is Such a Symbol of Valour and Discipline of Our Armed Forces, Says PM Narendra Modi at Mann Ki Baat.

Amit Shah's Tweet

कारगिल विजय दिवस पर इस युद्ध के सभी वीर सेनानियों का स्मरण करता हूँ। आपके अदम्य साहस, वीरता और बलिदान से ही कारगिल की दुर्गम पहाड़ियों पर तिरंगा पुनः गर्व से लहराया। देश की अखंडता को अक्षुण्ण रखने के आपके समर्पण को कृतज्ञ राष्ट्र नमन करता है। कारगिल विजय दिवस की शुभकामनाएँ। pic.twitter.com/HTAtHcA80U — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 26, 2021

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took to Twitter to pay tributes to the heroes of the Kargil war. "On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, I bow to the indomitable valour, valour and sacrifice of the Indian Army," Singh said on Twitter.

Rajnath Singh's Tweet

कारगिल विजय दिवस के अवसर पर मैं भारतीय सेना के अदम्य शौर्य, पराक्रम और बलिदान को नमन करता हूँ। pic.twitter.com/vAzQJ7dLEV — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 26, 2021

Speaking to reporters, the Defence Minister said: "I pay my heartfelt tribute to the brave soldiers who lost their lives during the Kargil war to protect the borders of India and keep the integrity of the country intact."

Remembering the sacrifices and valour of heroes of the Kargil war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, said their bravery motivates the country every day.

"We remember their sacrifices. We remember their valour. Today, on Kargil Vijay Diwas we pay homage to all those who lost their lives in Kargil protecting our nation. Their bravery motivates us every single day," tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

The Indian Armed Forces had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.

The day marks the victory of Indian soldiers in recapturing the mountain heights that were occupied by the Pakistani Army on July 26, 1999, known as the Kargil War.

