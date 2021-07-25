PM Narendra Modi at Mann Ki Baata:

Tomorrow is Kargil Vijay Diwas. Kargil war is such a symbol of valour and discipline of our armed forces which the entire world has witnessed. I would like you to read the thrilling story of Kargil. Let us all salute the brave hearts of Kargil: PM Narendra Modi at 'Mann Ki Baat' pic.twitter.com/9Dk8vMmFak — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2021

