Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], November 3 (ANI): Five people, including two children, died after a two-wheeler collided with a truck near Balluragi village in Kalaburagi on Thursday, an official said.

According to SP Kalaburagi, A Srinivasulu, all five people died after a motorcycle collided with a truck near Balluragi Village in Kalaburagi District.

"A case has been registered at Afzalpur Police Station in Kalaburagi district," stated A Srinivasulu.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

