Shimoga (Karnataka) [India], May 1 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held a roadshow in Shimoga while campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections.

The former BJP president was seated on a specially designed vehicle and greeted the people.

Also Read | Abortion Case: Don't Disclose Identity Of Minor Seeking to Abort Pregnancy, Delhi High Court to LNJP Hospital.

A huge number of BJP supporters and party members gathered on both sides throughout the roadshow. People also showered flowers and waved BJP flags as an expression of support.

This was Shah's third roadshow in the day after the ones in Haveri and Tumkuru.

Also Read | Delhi Police Nab Two Men Filming Hooliganism To Recruit Youngsters Into Gang.

While addressing the people, he urged them to form a double-engine government in the state of Karnataka.

"Congress is saying that if they come to power they will again give the reservation to Muslims. I want to ask DK Shivakumar whose reservation will they take away. But, there is no need to worry, because neither Congress will come to power, nor will they be able to take such a decision," he said.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party released its manifesto for Karnataka Assembly polls at an event in Bengaluru, making a host of promises including the provision of 3 free cooking gas cylinders to all BPL (Below Poverty Level) families annually.

The manifesto or the vision document was released by the BJP's national president JP Nadda in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his predecessor and Lingayat stalwart BS Yediyurappa.

The ruling party, in all, made 16 promises in its vision document which promised to launch the 'Poshana' (nutrition) scheme through which every BPL household will be provided with half litre Nandini milk every day and 5 kg Shri Anna-siri dhanya (millets) through monthly ration kits.

Polling for Karnataka Assembly is scheduled to be held on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)