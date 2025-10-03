Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka) [India], October 3 (ANI): In a significant move, the Bantwal Rural Police have seized the house and illegal slaughterhouse of an accused who was repeatedly involved in cattle theft and illegal slaughter cases.

This action, taken under sections of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020, is reported to be the first of its kind, involving the confiscation of a house or illegal slaughterhouse in Dakshina Kannada district, according to the release.

The accused, identified as Hasanabba, a resident of Maripalla, Pudu Village, within the Bantwal Rural Police Station limits, has a history of involvement in cattle theft and slaughter.

A case has been registered against him under Section 303 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and various sections of the Cattle Preservation Act and the Prohibition of Cow Slaughter Act, resulting in his arrest, as stated in the release.

He also has previous cases filed against him in 2017 and 2018 under various sections of the Cattle Theft and Cow Slaughter Prohibition Acts.

Police stated that Hasanabba was involved in stealing cattle and was running an illegal slaughterhouse within his own residence without any licence, where he would slaughter the animals and process the meat.

In an effort to curb his persistent criminal activity, the Bantwal Rural Police submitted a report to the Assistant Commissioner and Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Mangaluru Sub-Division, recommending the confiscation of the illegal slaughterhouse built within his home.

Acting on the report, the Assistant Commissioner and Sub-Divisional Magistrate proceeded under Sections 8(4) and 8(5) of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020.

Consequently, on September 25, the house/illegal slaughterhouse located at Maripalla Padi within the Pudu Gram Panchayat limits, which was in the possession of the accused Hasanabba, was confiscated and taken over by the government. (ANI)

