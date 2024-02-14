Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 14 (ANI): Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Wednesday sealed Rockline Mall in Dasarahalli zone for non-payment of property tax to the civic body.

The action was taken due to the mall's failure to pay the sum even after being served a demand notice (DN).

Pending dues amount to Rs11.51 crore for the period between 2011 and 2022-23. The BBMP first served a show-cause notice before issuing a demand notice.

Rock Line Mall was cordoned off today under the leadership of Dasarahalli zone senior officers.

Zonal Commissioner Preeti Gehlot, Zonal Joint Commissioner Balasekhar Dasarahalli, Zonal Officers, Revenue Officers, Police Staff, Marshals and other officers were present at the spot.

The mall has been in the news for a long time for non-payment of property tax.

A team led by Gehlot arrived at the mall in the morning on Wednesday before the arrival of any customer and sealed the establishment. The BBMP locked the main entrance and exit gates of the shopping mall. (ANI)

