Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 21 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party workers on Saturday welcomed party MLC CT Ravi as he arrived at the party office in Bengaluru after the Karnataka High Court granted him bail in a 'derogatory' remarks case filed by Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar.

Hebbalkar has alleged that CT Ravi used derogatory words against her in the Legislative Council.

The decision came after the court's single-judge bench, headed by Justice MG Uma, issued an interim order for his release. Ravi had been arrested following allegations stemming from a complaint by Karnataka Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, which led to the legal action.

Speaking after securing release CT Ravi in a statement said, "Our custodian was Chairman, when our custodian clearly said and gave ruling a false case was filed against me and they treated me like a terrorist, let them introspect what have they done, I'm not doing well as I didn't eat properly last night and in the morning. It's a win for the truth, this High Court order clear message that we all must follow the law. Though there was no proof against me I was arrested."

CT Ravi's son, Swarthak Surya called it a "big relief" and affirmed his faith in the judiciary.

He further said that he had unwavering faith in his father's innocence in the case and he would never use such language for anyone, especially women.

"I was shocked when I heard the allegations. I know my father, he would never use such abusive language for anyone, especially women. He treats everyone with respect, whether young or old. I never doubted my father for a moment," Surya told ANI.

"There were a lot of emotions in the last 24 hours. I was worried a lot, especially when I saw that he was arrested. I do not even understand why was there such a sudden arrest. Especially considering the fact that he even had a head injury. When he was released, it was a big relief," he added.

Earlier on Friday, Karnataka Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar addressed the alleged derogatory remarks made by CT Ravi during the Karnataka Legislative Assembly session. Speaking to reporters at her residence in Belagavi, she expressed distress over the incident.

Hebbalkar recounted, "After completing the protest (against the remarks of Amit Shah), I was sitting quietly in my seat. At that time, CT Ravi called Rahul Gandhi a drug addict. In response, I asked, 'Even you have been in accidents--does that make you a murderer?" (ANI)

