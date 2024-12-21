Ujjain, December 21: A 30-year-old woman, who was working at Anna Kshetra of Mahakaleshwar temple located in Ujjain district, died after her scarf stuck in a potato peeling machine on Saturday morning, an official said.

Anna Kshetra of Mahakal temple is located about 500 meters away from the Mahakaleshwar temple. Free food is provided to the devotees of Baba Mahakal here. The temple committee runs it with the help of outsourced employees. Ujjain Shocker: 60-Year-Old Man Kills Woman After Failed Rape Attempt, Cuts Body Into Pieces and Dumps in Two Trains; Arrested.

#WATCH | Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh | SDM LN Garg says, "We received information in the morning that a woman died in the Mahakal Anna Kshetra. It is a tragic incident. The administration is with the bereaved family... She used to work in the mess hall. She has been identified as… pic.twitter.com/83tcbgeQua — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) December 21, 2024

Upon receiving the information of the incident, the President of Mahakaleshwar Temple Committee and District Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh also reached the incident. According to the police, the woman has been identified as Rajni Khatri (30), a resident of Keshav Nagar locality in the city. She was working as an outsourced employee in Anna Kshetra of Mahakal temple.

SDM Lakshmi Narayan Garg told ANI, "We received information this morning that a woman died in the Mahakal temple area. It is an unfortunate incident and the entire district administration is standing with her family. Women working with her said that the 30-year-old Rajni Khatri was working in the Bhojan Shala (Anna Kshetra of Mahakal temple). The colleagues told the police that her scarf got stuck in the potato peeling machine, as a result of which she died." Ujjain Rape Horror: Man Sexually Assaults Woman on Road, Onlookers Keep Recording Videos (Disturbing Visuals).

After the incident, the family members and co-workers took her to the Hospital where the doctors declared her dead. After that, the body was sent for post-mortem. Further proceedings into the matter are underway, Garg said.

The officer further added that the administration would provide help to get the financial assistance to the family members from the state government according to the rules and regulations.

Additionally, seeing the tragic accident, the health of another fellow woman employee has also deteriorated and she has been admitted to the Charak government hospital in the city.

