Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 23 (ANI): As the schools in the state reopened from Monday, Karnataka Chief Minsiter Basavaraj Bommai interacted with students at Government Pre University College in Malleswaram.

Schools in Karnataka, which were closed due to COVID-19, have now reopened for Classes 9 to 12 from today.

On this occasion, Bommai personally went to Government Pre University College and interacted with the students. He told the students about the safety precautions to take against the COVID-19 during school hours. He also encouraged them to maintain social distancing and hygiene in the school.

"All safety measures have been taken as suggested by the experts. I appeal to parents to encourage their children to attend physical classes & follow covid appropriate behaviour," CM Bommai tweeted on Sunday.

Bommai also urged his cabinet ministers to visit the campuses in their districts to encourage the students and teachers and review the precautionary measures taken for the safe conduct of physical classes. (ANI)

