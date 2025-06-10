Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 10 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his Deputy DK Shivakumar arrived in Delhi on Tuesday. Both the leaders are likely to meet senior Congress leaders in the national capital.

They are expected to meet Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, at Indira Bhawan in Delhi at 11 AM.

According to Congress sources, the caste census issue is on the agenda of the meeting, and the Bengaluru stampede issue can also be discussed.

On Monday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and officials from the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) met officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. They visited some facilities to learn how the national capital deals with urban challenges such as town planning, waste management and the construction by-laws.

"Delhi is a very historic, big and planned city. The population is double that of Bangalore. There are three challenges in Delhi: town planning, waste management, and the construction by-laws. Though I visited Hyderabad and Chennai as well, it was very important to know about the new policies in Delhi. If a city is not planned, it cannot work... I had a brief meeting and they gave their presentation citing new laws and their plans for the coming 25-30 years," Shivakumar told reporters.

He visited the Tehkhand Waste to Electricity Project Limited in Delhi.

"Among all the plants I have visited, this one seems to be the most modern. It was a good learning experience for me. Let me go to Bengaluru and discuss this with my colleagues," Shivakumar said.

According to the Tehkhand Waste to Electricity Project Limited website, it is a step towards managing ever-increasing Municipal solid Waste and preventing it from going to landfill, which is one of the efficient and environmentally friendly solutions for waste management. (ANI)

