Cash for Posting Scam: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Hits Out at BJP-JDS for Alleging His Son Yathindra’s Involvement

Bengaluru, November 16; Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has defended his son Yathindra after a viral video was posted by several opposition leaders claiming that Yathindra a former MLA of Varuna, was involved in an alleged 'Cash for Posting' scam. The allegation first surfaced when former CM HD Kumaraswamy in a post on X shared the Viral video alleging " This video clip is a proof that the job posting for money, 'Cash for Posting', scam has been going on in Karnataka. Congress' recovery business has come to the fore. Do we need greater proof that Karnataka's collection king father and son of Karnataka's collection King have extorted money? The Chief Minister conducts a transfer business without shame."

In response the Chief Minister said Kumaraswamy was making allegation on a phone conversation between him and his son about the constituency of Varuna. New Karnataka CM Selection: Siddaramaiah Reaches Delhi as Party Leadership Mulls Choice.

"Varuna Constituency Shelter Committee Chairman and former MLA Dr. Yathindra who is a member of KDP is working hard for the development of that constituency. In this regard, he spoke to me about the list of beneficiary schools. Kumaraswamy has displayed his perverted mentality by twisting this conversation in front of the people of the constituency to mean recovery for transfer" he further said.

"The people of the state have seen that since the day Kumaraswamy entered politics, he has been constantly talking about taking revenge against me through fabricated allegations. Now with the sole intention of hurting me as a father, daily false accusations against Dr. Yathindra are a mirror of Kumaraswamy's perverse mentality" the CM said. Diwali 2023: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Extends Wishes to People on Deepavali, Urges Everyone To Use Eco-Friendly Green Firecrackers.

Siddaramaiah also said that he was not one to stoop to Kumaraswamy's level and drag in family members into political controversies. "Dr. Yathindra, who sacrificed his position as MLA, has not backed down from public service and has fully engaged himself in the development of Varuna Constituency. Kumaraswamy is making false allegations against him on a daily basis with the malicious intention of demoralizing him" Siddaramiah said.

"HD Kumaraswamy seems to have forgotten that his wife and son are also in the political field. I cannot stoop to Kumaraswamy's level and talk about his wife and son the way he does. I request that at least the former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda should teach his son wisdom and avoid his son being subjected to tyranny by the people of the state" he added. Earlier the BJP which has now allied with the JDS also lashed out at the Karnataka Chief Minister echoing the allegations made by HD Kumaraswamy.

"YST (Yatindra Siddaramaiah Tax)" gaining attention once again. The Government is treating the state like an ATM. Legal action must be taken against Yathindra and there needs to be accountability in the system. Siddaramaiah's stance on the matter remains awaited" BJP MLA Aswath Narayan alleged

A longstanding pattern since the current government took office. Video evidence trail of such incidents needs to be made public and an independent investigation is required into this racket" R Ashok BJP MLA said.

The alleged video show Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son and former MLA Dr. Yathindra in a "public relations" meeting held in Keelanapura village of Mysore taluk. Yathindra is heard making a phone call saying "appa tell me". The BJP and the JDS are using the video now to allege high level corruption by the Congress. Siddaramaiah is the MLA of Varuna which was earlier represented by his son Yathindra.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)