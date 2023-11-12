Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 12 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah extended his wishes to the citizens on the occasion of Diwali and urged everyone to use eco-friendly green firecrackers only on Sunday.

Taking to 'X' CM Siddaramaiah said, "I wish Diwali, the festival of light, brings happiness and prosperity to all. I request everyone to use eco-friendly green firecrackers only. Family and elders should be careful about children while lighting firecrackers. Once again Happy Diwali to the people of the country."

People across the country are all decked up for Diwali. Houses have been decorated with colourful lights, rangolis, and flowers to celebrate the festival of joy.

Diwali is observed on Amavasya (or the new moon), the 15th day of the month of Kartik, every year.

Diwali is the festival of lights. It symbolises the spiritual "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance".

In a remarkable feat, Ayodhya has set a new Guinness world record by lighting over 22.23 lakh 'Diyas' (earthen lamps) during 'Deepotsav 2023'. The temple town broke its own world record of 15.76 lakh Diyas lit last year on the Diwali eve. (ANI)

