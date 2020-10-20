Vijayapura (Karnataka) [India], October 20 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister will soon be changed as most senior leaders in the state are not happy with BS Yediyurappa, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal has said.

"Chief Minister will be changed soon as most of the senior leaders in the state are not happy with BS Yediyurappa. PM Modi also said that the next Chief Minister will be from North Karnataka," Yatnal said at a public gathering in Vijayapura on Monday.

He said that Yediyurappa became the Chief Minister after the people of North Karnataka elected 100 MLAs of the BJP to power. "Mandya and other South Karnataka districts didn't make him Chief Minister," Yatnal said.

Earlier, eight times MLA and senior BJP leader Umesh Katti had said that he does not want to become a minister in the present government; instead, he wants to become the Chief Minister of Karnataka from North Karnataka region.

Notably, Umesh Katti, Basangouda Patil Yatnal, Murugesh Nirani, Ramesh Katti, CP Yogishwar, Rajugowda and many others had held secret meetings against Yediyurappa leadership at unknown locations in the state multiple times earlier this year. (ANI)

