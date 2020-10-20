Patna, October 20: The Election Commission has announced a three-phased poll for 243 assembly seats in Bihar. As per the schedule, the Patna Sahib Vidhan Sabha seat will go to polls in the second phase. In Patna Sahib assembly constituency, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are two main contenders. Voting to elect the new MLA from Patna Sahib will be held on November 3. Gaya Town Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

The Patna Sahib seat is currently held by BJP MLA Nand Kishore Yadav who has been renominated by his party. Nand Kishore Yadav defeated Rashtriya Janata Dal nominee Santosh Mehta in 2015. This time, as per the seat-sharing agreement of Mahagathbandhan or grand alliance of the RJD, Congress and Left parties, the Patna Sahib seat will be contested by the grand old party which fielded Pravin Singh. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Dates And Schedule: Voting in 3 Phases on October 28, November 3 and 7, Poll Results on Nov 10.

For seats going to polls in the second phase of the Bihar assembly elections, the last date of filing nomination papers was October 16. Nominations were scrutinised on October 17. The last date for withdrawal was October 19. Bihar's 243 seats will go to polls in three phases: October 28, November 3 and November 7. The results will be declared on November 10. At least two opinion polls have projected the JDU-BJP combine as the winner.

