Hubballi (Karnataka), Jan 5 (PTI) A Sessions Court here on Friday granted bail to Srikanth Poojari. a Hindu activist, who was arrested by police here last week in connection with a case of rioting registered in December, 1992.

The opposition BJP had been holding protests against the arrest in connection with a 31-year-old case related to the Ram Janmabhoomi agitation. and demanded his release.

The BJP has accused the Congress government of being harsh on Hindus, and also indulging in minority appeasement. The Congress had charged the BJP with politicising the issue.

The Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had described Poojari as a "social miscreant" and "criminal suspect" and said he is facing allegations of involvement in 16 anti-social activities, including illegal liquor sales, gambling and matka.

The Additional District and Sessions Court Judge Parameshwara Prasanna B announced the order granting bail.

The government counsel had submitted objections on Thursday and claimed that Poojari was wanted in several other cases and had been avoiding attending court hearings.

