Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 24 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced on Saturday that the state government would soon invite tenders for a proposed tunnel road project in Bengaluru.

He also stated that decisions to organise the Cauvery Aarti on a grand scale have allocated funds to support the initiative.

Also Read | Gorakhpur Shocker: 28-Year-Old Woman Ends Life by Hanging From Ceiling While on Video Call With Husband, Currently Working in Saudi Arabia, Say Police.

Speaking at a press conference in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said discussions on the tunnel road were held during a cabinet meeting and with police officials earlier in the day. The initial phase of the project will focus on constructing a single tunnel road, with attention given to identifying feasible entry and exit points.

"In my opinion, the road should not pass around the Vidhana Soudha," the Deputy CM noted, indicating the government's sensitivity to security and heritage concerns.

Also Read | Devendra Fadnavis Meets CJI BR Gavai, Extends Invitation for Felicitation at Maharashtra Legislators Assembly.

He also shared updates on the ongoing construction of a 114-km elevated corridor in the city, which is being developed to improve connectivity from Minister KJ George's constituency to Kempegowda International Airport.

On the cultural front, Shivakumar announced that the government will launch a grand Cauvery Aarti program within 100 days. "This is a matter of pride for us," he said, adding that Rs 90 crore has been earmarked for the initiative.

The Cauvery Aarti will be conducted every week on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, with participation from religious mutts across the state. Artists have been approached to compose a unity-themed devotional song for the occasion, and Shivakumar confirmed he has written to renowned music composers for their collaboration.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also said that the Greater Bengaluru Authority will be operational by September 15, as part of a wide-ranging urban reform drive to improve civic infrastructure and governance in Karnataka's capital.

"A meeting was held today to discuss how many corporations will come under the Greater Bengaluru Authority," Shivakumar said.

"We are committed to addressing Bengaluru's urban issues--from waterlogging to encroachments--with the required government budget and administrative backing."

In response to rain-related distress in the city, the Deputy CM said water is being supplied to affected areas through tankers, and immediate relief of Rs 10,000 will be provided to households where rainwater has entered homes.

Regarding encroachments, Shivakumar stated that all footpath obstructions will be removed and that 26,000 registered street vendors will be allowed to operate only in designated zones.

"They must conduct their business and vacate with their vehicles. Those who are yet to register should do so immediately," he added.

The state has also finalised a city-wide clean-up plan, including the removal of abandoned vehicles from roads.

"All old vehicles parked on roads will be moved to a single designated yard. If not claimed within 21 days, they will be auctioned," Shivakumar said.

Addressing digital governance, the Deputy CM announced that all 25 lakh properties in Bengaluru will be brought under the e-Khata system.

"We will digitise every property. The Central Government has already recognised this effort with a National e-Governance Award," he said.

He also flagged plans for road widening, noting that wherever necessary, landowners will be compensated through Transfer of Development Rights (TDR).

Additionally, firms that have laid optical fibre cables have been directed to remove them if they violate norms. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)