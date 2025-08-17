Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 17 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar flagged off the 'Run for Rajiv' marathon at Bengaluru's Kanteerava stadium on Sunday, remembering former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi for empowering the youth by believing in their potential. The run is organised just three days ahead of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's virthday, celebrated on August 20.

Shivakumar expressed happiness of getting to be a participant in the run rather than just coming as a Deputy CM, "This is 'Run for Rajiv Gandhi', a run arranged by BV Srinivas, former youth Congress president of the country. I'm very happy to be a participant, not as a Deputy CM, but as a participant. I'll also try to have a small run or a walk, at least for 2-5 kilometres."

The Karnataka DCM, remembering former PM Rajiv Gandhi, praised his efforts for youth empowerment, and remembered his own youth days of meeting the former PM.

"We all remember Rajiv Gandhi, who empowered the youth of this country by believing in their potential and leadership. I was in a college, he recognised people like me to become a legislator and I am here today," Shivakumar told ANI.

The 'Run for Rajiv' marathon is organised ahead of the former Prime Minister's birthday, on August 20. On August 17, 1981, Rajiv Gandhi was also elected as a Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, as the seat was vacated after his brother, Sanjay Gandhi died.

Deputy CM Shivakumar also remembered the former PM's support for lowering the voting age from 21 to 18 years of age.

"As I said, you should see the proceedings of parliament when the vote was reduced from 21 years to 18 years. The opposition said, you are spoiling this country, he said I believe in this country, we have given them guns to serve our country, we appoint them," Shivakumar said.

61st Constitutional amendment, passed under Rajiv Gandhi's Prime Ministership, lowered the voting age of Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies, done by amending Article 326.

Under his leadership, a National Youth Policy was also formulated in 1988. Focusing on people between the ages of the 15-35, the policy sought to develop education, employment, and development of young people. The Rajiv Gandhi Adventure Scheme was also initiated by the Centre under his leadership, focusing promoting adventure activities among students. In 1986, he also announced the National Policy on Education.

Rajiv Gandhi took over the charge of the Congress in 1984 following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He became India's youngest Prime Minister at 40 when he assumed office in October 1984.

born in Bombay on August 20, 1944, he was just three when India became independent and his grandfather became Prime Minister. His parents moved to New Delhi from Lucknow. He served as the Prime Minister of India till December 2, 1989. Born on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991. (ANI)

