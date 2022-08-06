Statue of filmstars Rajkumar and his son Puneet Rajkumar at lalbagh Botanical garden in Bengaluru (Photo/ANI)

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 6 (ANI): With the theme to a pay tribute to the Kannada film stars Rajkumar and his son Puneet Rajkumar, the Independence Day Flower Show has begun at the Lalbagh Botanical Garden in Karnataka's Bengaluru.

This year, the flower show has taken place after the gap of two years following the Covid pandemic.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Maoists Kill Villager on Suspicion of Being Police Informer in Balaghat.

While the organisers were planning 2020's theme- a tribute to Swami Vivekananda, before the onset of the nationwide lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the theme of the show in 2019 was to pay a tribute to Jayachamarajendra Wadiya, the last king of the Wadiyar dynasty.

The flower show was first organised in 1912 and since then it was taking place every year, except once during World War II.

Also Read | Noida: BJP Leader Shrikant Tyagi Booked for Threatening Woman in Residential Society.

The annual flower show often attracts lakhs of visitors.

The flower show in Karnataka is organised by the Horticulture Department twice a year-- for Independence Day and Republic Day. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)