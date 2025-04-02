Bengaluru, Apr 2 (PTI) The Special Court for Economic Offences on Wednesday remanded one of the accused in the gold smuggling case to judicial custody until April 7.

The ED had arrested Sahil Jain in connection with the case, in which Kannada film actress Harshavardhini Ranya, alias Ranya Rao, is the key accused.

Sahil Jain, a gold trader, is alleged to have helped Ranya Rao sell the smuggled gold.

Ranya is the stepdaughter of a DGP-rank officer, K Ramachandra Rao.

She was arrested with 14.8 kg of gold at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on March 3, shortly after returning from Dubai.

"The remand application filed by the IO (investigating officer) seeking judicial custody of Accused No 3 (Sahil Jain) is allowed. Accused No 3 is remanded to judicial custody at Central Prison, Bengaluru, until April 7, 2025," the order stated.

