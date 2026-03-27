Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 27 (ANI): Karnataka Leader of Opposition R Ashoka on Friday warned the Congress-led state government against hiking the petrol and diesel prices after the Centre has reduced excise duty on these fuels.

He said if the Congress government tries to hike the prices, then the BJP will launch intense protests against it.

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"I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reducing petrol and diesel prices during the time of Ramanavami. Earlier, when GST on ghee was reduced, the Congress government had increased prices. If they now attempt to raise fuel prices, we will strongly oppose it," he said.

R Ashoka further cornered Congress for linking the decision with elections, accusing them of having a tendency to criticise every decision.

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"The price reduction should not be linked to elections. Elections happen throughout the year in the country. Whatever good measures are taken, Congress leaders criticise them. They are doing the same now as well," R Ashoka said.

Congress has concerns about the government's decision to reduce excise duties on petrol and diesel, claiming that the move was "politically motivated".

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, in a post on X, pointed out that when global crude oil prices fell in the past 12 years, the government did not reduce consumer fuel prices in India. He asserted that it was made solely because of the impending elections and to wait till April 30.

"When global crude oil prices fell as they did on seven different occasions in the past 12 years consumer prices in India were not reduced. Today's announcement was because of the assembly elections. Wait till April 30th," the post read.

The Central government reduced excise duty on petrol to Rs 3 per litre and brought it down to zero for diesel, as per a Gazette notification issued under the provisions of the Central Excise Act, 1944. Additionally, a windfall tax of Rs 21.5 per litre has been imposed on diesel exports.

The decision follows escalating tensions in West Asia, particularly the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, which has led to a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz--a crucial route that handles nearly one-fifth of the world's crude oil supply. Before the crisis, India sourced around 12-15% of its oil imports through this route.

While the duty cut is expected to ease pressure on oil marketing companies facing losses due to surging crude prices, retail prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged so far. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)