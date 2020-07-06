Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 6 (ANI): Karnataka government on Monday issued a notice to the Apollo Hospital for overcharging for a COVID-19 test and asked to submit an explanation for charging Rs 6,000 for the test.

The government issued a notice and said that if there will be no reply in two days, action will be taken on them.

"With reference to the above subject, the total cost of COVID-19 testing per patient should not exceed Rs.4500. But it is seen that, in the bill raised by your hospital dated June 25, 2020 an amount of Rs 6000 is charged," the notice read.

"This is a clear violation of Order (Ref 1), Circular (Ref 2) and Guidelines of ICMR. As per directions of Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare Services, you are asked to provide an explanation to the same within 2 days of receipt of this notice. If no reply is received, action will be initiated as per the rules," the notice further said. (ANI)

