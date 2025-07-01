Bengaluru, Jul 1 (PTI) The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday ordered a comprehensive probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation scam.

Previously, the CBI's role in the case was confined to examining limited irregularities.

However, the High Court has now directed a full-fledged investigation, requiring the state's Special Investigation Team (SIT) to transfer all case-related documents and evidence to the central agency.

The case involves serious allegations of embezzlement of funds earmarked for the welfare of tribal communities.

In June, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out multiple raids under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) at locations associated with Congress MP E Tukaram from Bellary and three Karnataka MLAs.

The searches were part of a larger probe into the suspected diversion of funds by the Valmiki Corporation.

Investigators believe that substantial amounts were illicitly withdrawn from the Corporation's accounts and funneled into bogus bank accounts, before being laundered through shell companies.

The ED has also alleged that a portion of the transferred funds was used in the Bellary constituency during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Founded in 2006, the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation was established to implement developmental schemes aimed at improving the socio-economic conditions of Scheduled Tribe communities in the state.

The ongoing investigation builds on earlier FIRs lodged by both the Karnataka Police and the CBI, focusing on the suspected misuse of public funds meant for these welfare initiatives.

