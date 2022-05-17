Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 17 (ANI): In a major shuffle, the Karnataka government on Monday appointed senior IPS officer Pratap Reddy as the new Bengaluru city police commissioner, replacing Kamal Pant, according to an official order.

Reddy, previously, served as Additional Director General of Police of Karnataka.

Also Read | Rajasthan Road Accident: Woman Judge Dies, 3 Injured in Car-Jeep Collision in Bikaner District.

The state government transferred Pant to the post of Director General of Police (DGP)-police recruitment.

Also, IPS Alok Kumar has been appointed as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) -law and order.

Also Read | Elon Musk vs Parag Agarwal: Tesla CEO, Twitter CEO Spar on Twitter Over Fake User Accounts.

Meanwhile, IPS R Hitendra has been appointed as ADGP-Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and MN Anuchet as Superintendent of Police (SP)-Criminal Investigation Department. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)