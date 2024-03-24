Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 24 (ANI): Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy, said on Sunday that he 'will decide in two days' whether to contest Lok Sabha elections.

"Mandya Lok Sabha seat will be contested by the JD(S) in the BJP-JD(S) alliance and I will decide in the next two days whether to contest the upcoming elections," he said.

Kumaraswamy returned home earlier in the day after a successful heart surgery from Apollo Hospital in Tamil Nadu's Chennai, informed his son and JD(S) youth wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

He also said that party members are urging Kumaraswamy to contest from Mandya, adding that the final decision will be taken by the party supremo, HD Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy.

"Three Lok Sabha constituencies were announced yesterday. We have got Hassan, Kolar and Mandya as expected. Today, a lot of JD(S) Mandya cadres came to our JP Nagar residence. My father (HD Kumaraswamy) has just arrived from Chennai Apollo Hospital. He has had a heart surgery. So, he is just taking some rest," Nikhil Kumaraswamy said while speaking to ANI on Sunday.

"So, regarding this, I think we have had many interactions with our party cadre and leaders. Everybody's opinion is that former CM HD Kumaraswamy should contest from Mandya. But I think the right people to take this call are our party's national president HD Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy," he said.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held in seven phases starting on April 19. Karnataka will vote in two phases on April 26 and May 7. Counting of votes on June 4. (ANI)

