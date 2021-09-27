Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], September 27 (ANI): Karnataka's Kalaburagi City Corporation has initiated a mass fogging drive to combat the increasing dengue cases in the city, said corporation officials on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, the Kalaburagi City Corporation's Commissioner, Snehal S Lokhande said, "The corporation has been continuously undertaking fogging measures since the onset of Monsoon. However, with the increasing Dengue cases due to rainfall, we have decided to conduct a mass fogging drive in a phased manner throughout the city".

Lokhande said that the fogging drive would cover every area of the city, irrespective of the locality.

Urging the people to stay cautious, the City Corporation's Commissioner asked the masses to cooperate with the measures undertaken by the Kalaburagi City Corporation and the health department to control the Dengue, Chikungunya and other related diseases. (ANI)

