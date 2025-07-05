Bengaluru, July 5 (PTI) In a bid to create a "structured and dignified pathway" for skilled youth from Karnataka to secure employment in Germany, the state government has launched the Skills Bridge Network.

The initiative is a long-term bilateral partnership between Karnataka's Government Tool and Training Centre (GTTC) and German vocational institutions and employers.

"This is not a one-time project or a pilot. This is a long-term partnership—what we call the Bengaluru-Germany Skills Bridge," said Minister for Medical Education, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, and Livelihood, Sharanaprakash Patil, while launching the initiative in Frankfurt on Saturday.

Under the programme, students will be trained and certified in Karnataka to meet international standards and supported to migrate to Germany with full transparency, safety, and dignity, the Minister's office said in a release.

"We want our youth to walk into a company or hospital in Germany with confidence—knowing they are welcome, prepared, and backed by their government," Patil told members of the Kannada diaspora, urging them to extend emotional and cultural support to the incoming workforce.

Highlighting Germany's growing demand for skilled workers across sectors, including healthcare, transport, mechatronics, and advanced manufacturing, the Minister noted that Karnataka produces lakhs of trained youth each year.

"Our skills are world-class, but opportunities are still catching up. It's time to bridge that gap," he added.

The government aims to place 500 youth in German firms annually by 2026, scaling up to 1,000 by 2030, Patil said. To support this, skill hubs with German language labs, international curricula, and pre-departure training modules are being developed in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Kalaburagi, and other districts.

A digital tracking system will also be introduced to mentor and monitor each student throughout their journey, making Karnataka the first Indian state to offer a government-regulated global mobility programme that prioritises skills, safety, and social dignity, Patil added.

"This is not about seeking charity—it's about building a future of mutual respect and shared prosperity," the Minister added.

