Bengaluru, Jun 23: Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar's wife and daughter have tested positive for COVID-19, a day after his father was confirmed to have been infected with the virus.

"Test results of our family members have come. Unfortunately, my wife and daughter have tested positive for #Covid19 and are undergoing treatment," the minister tweeted on Tuesday.

Also Read | Level-3 Fire Breaks Out at Scrap Godown in Mumbai's Mandala on Mankhurd-Ghatkopar Link Road: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 23, 2020.

He said he and his two sons have tested negative. Sudhakar's father P N Keshava Reddy tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. He was admitted to the hospital with a cough and fever.

Also Read | Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020 Live Streaming on OTV and DD Odia: Watch Online Telecast of Puri's Chariot Festival From Home During Lockdown.

Earlier, the domestic help of the minister had tested coronavirus positive and was admitted to a hospital. In April, Sudhakar was quarantined along with three other ministers for coming in contact with a journalist who was coronavirus positive.

Karnataka reported 249 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths on Monday taking the total number of cases in the state to 9,399 and the death toll to 142.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)