New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted extensive searches at 18 locations in various districts of Karnataka in the former Bajrang Dal member Suhas Shetty targeted killing case.

Shetty was publicly assaulted and brutally murdered by the accused Abdul Safwan and others using lethal weapons in the Bajpe area of Mangaluru City in May this year.

NIA said the killing was intended to spread terror in the society.

NIA, which took over the case from the local police in June, searched the residences of the 12 arrested individuals and various suspects in the case on Saturday.

The searches, carried out in the districts of Mangaluru, Chikkamagaluru and Hassan, led to the seizure of various digital devices, including 11 mobile phones, 13 SIM cards and eight memory cards, along with other incriminating documents, said the anti-terror agency. (ANI)

