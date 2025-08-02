Patna, August 02: A major sex racket was uncovered at Sukoon Spa Centre in the upscale Fraser Road area of Patna on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off about underage girls being brought to the spa, Kotwali police raided the premises and rescued two minor girls. The spa operator, Nutan from Hilsa (Nalanda), and a male employee named Prince Kumar were arrested. Nutan revealed she had completed a beautician course in Noida and was renting the spa space for INR 28,000 per month.

Inside the spa, police found beds and seized condom packets and other objectionable items. A Forensic Science Lab (FSL) team was called in to collect digital and physical evidence. The spa was sealed in the presence of a magistrate. During the investigation, police discovered AI-generated images of women on Nutan’s phone. These were allegedly used to attract clients through online platforms like Just Dial. Sex Racket Busted in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, 2 Hotels and House Running Prostitution Ring Sealed.

The spa reportedly used coded language with clients—offering “half” massage for INR 2,000 (massage only) and “full” massage for INR 3,500 (sex). Girls were paraded before clients for selection. The racket is believed to have been running for almost a year, with locals reporting suspicious daily activity. Sex Racket Busted in Mumbai: Police Bust High-Profile Prostitution Racket at Empire Suite Hotel in Andheri; 3 Vietnamese Women Rescued, Manager Arrested.

The two minors had been falsely promised training in beautician skills and are now undergoing counselling. They were handed over to their families on Friday after court intervention.

Police have registered a case under the POCSO Act and relevant sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. Digital evidence, including chats, photos, and contact details of potential clients and handlers, is being analyzed. Authorities suspect other spa branches may be involved and are expanding the probe.

