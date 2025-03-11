Haveri (Karnataka) [India], March 11 (ANI): Haveri Police have cracked a Rs 33 lakh theft case with the arrest of an accused from Andhra Pradesh, police said.

The incident occurred on March 6, when Santosh, the victim, withdrew approximately Rs 33 lakh from the Union Bank of India, police said.

Speaking to ANI, Haveri Superintendent of Police (SP) Anshu Kumar said, "The incident occurred on March 6 when Santosh, the victim, withdrew approximately Rs 33 lakh from the Union Bank of India. He left the money in his vehicle while he went inside his home. During this time, an interstate gang was following him. Seizing an opportunity, the gang members broke the glass of the car and stole the money in just 40-50 seconds. They immediately fled the scene on two bikes."

Santosh became aware of the theft around 5:30 pm and immediately contacted the police. In response, Haveri Police officials arrived at the scene, collected evidence, and promptly formed four teams to track down the culprits, SP Anshu Kumar said.

"After two days of intense investigation, the police arrested the accused and recovered Rs 30 lakh in cash from Andhra Pradesh," SP Anshu Kumar said. (ANI)

