Kolar, May 13 (PTI) Congress leader Kothur G Manjunath on Saturday defeated his nearest rival JD(S)'s C M R Srinath in Karnataka's Kolar seat by a margin of 30,761 votes.

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah had expressed his willingness to contest from here but withdrew at the last moment.

Manjunath polled 83,990 votes while Srinath bagged 53,229 votes. BJP candidate R Varthuru Prakash also gave a tough fight and was in third place with 50,914 votes, according to the Election Commission website.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, JD (S) candidate K Srinivasa Gowda defeated Congress' Syed Zameer Pasha by a margin of 44,251 votes. Gowda had sided with the Congress during the Rajya Sabha election last year in June.

