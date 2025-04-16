Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 16 (ANI): The Karnataka government has announced a one-time relaxation in the minimum age requirement for Class 1 admission. Students who are 5 years and 5 months old as of June 1, 2025, and have completed UKG are eligible for admission to Class 1 for the academic year 2025-26.

Karnataka's School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa said that this is a one-time relaxation in the age criteria and is applicable for the current academic year (2025-26). The standard minimum age requirement of six years will be in place from 2026-27.

However, the minister also clarified that this relaxation applies only to students under the state board. He also requested the parents to adhere to the age limit of 4 years for LKG admission and 5 years for UKG for the current academic year.

Additionally, the Karnataka government has requested parents to adhere to the age limits for LKG and UKG admissions, which are 4 years and 5 years, respectively, for the current academic year. (ANI)

