Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 31 (ANI): Karnataka reported 522 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 9,39,387 on Sunday.

According to the state health department, Karnataka witnessed 4 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. With these new deaths, the death toll due to COVID-19 in the state reached 12,217.

With 465 fresh discharges, the total number of COVID-19 discharges in the state climbed to 9,21,122. At present, there are 6,029 active coronavirus cases in the state.

Meanwhile, India reported 13,052 new Covid cases, 13,965 discharges, and 127 deaths in the last 24 hours as per the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

With this, the total number of Covid cases in the country reached 1,07,46,183 and the death toll mounted to 1,68,784.

In what is billed as the largest Covid-19 vaccination drive, more than 37 lakh beneficiaries have been vaccinated against this virus in the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)