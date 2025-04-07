Kalaburagi (Karnatka) [India], April 7 (ANI): Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Monday strongly criticised the central government over the passage of the Waqf Bill, calling the process unconstitutional and vowing to challenge it in court.

He linked the timing of the bill's passage to economic issues involving the United States, specifically tariffs announced by former US President Donald Trump.

Speaking to reporters, Priyank Kharge said, "What the central government has done is very clear. They ran the Lok Sabha till 2:30 am and the Rajya Sabha till 1:30 am to ensure that the Waqf Bill was passed. Look at the timing. At that very time, his friend Donald Trump introduced 26% tariffs for India."

He alleged that the Union government used the bill as a political cover-up."To cover up the economic follies of his friend, he brought the Waqf Bill. It's completely unconstitutional, and we will challenge it in the court," Kharge added.

In a recent development, the opposition's BJP MP Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi lashed out at the opposition to the Waqf Bill, accusing state governments like Tamil Nadu and J&K of displaying that they have "utter contempt" for the Constitution by challenging legislation passed by Parliament.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Bill on April 4 with 128 votes in favour and 95 against, while the Lok Sabha cleared the bill after a lengthy debate, with 288 members voting in favour and 232 opposing it.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, seeks to improve the management of waqf properties, empower relevant stakeholders, improve the efficiency of survey, registration, and case disposal processes, and develop waqf properties. While the core purpose remains to manage waqf properties, the aim is to implement modern and scientific methods for better governance. The Mussalman Wakf Act of 1923 was also repealed.

Earlier in this week, Donald Trump announced reciprocal tariffs on several countries, including India, during a 'Make America Wealthy Again' Event in Washington.(ANI)

