Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 27 (ANI): Amid rising concerns over COVID cases, Karnataka Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil on Tuesday said the state government is fully prepared to handle any situation, despite the current cases being of low severity.

Speaking to ANI, Patil said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had convened a meeting with the Health and Medical Education Departments to assess the preparedness of hospitals.

Also Read | Jaipur Tragedy: 4 Workers, Forced to Enter Septic Tank to Retrieve Gold and Silver Particles, Die of Toxic Fumes.

"Yesterday, the Chief Minister conducted a meeting with the Health Department and Medical Education Department to see the preparedness of the hospitals," said Dr Patil.

He added that advisories have already been issued by the Health Department, especially for vulnerable groups such as senior citizens, pregnant women, and those with comorbidities.

Also Read | Bee Attack in Madhya Pradesh: Elderly Man Dies, Several Injured After Swarm of Bees Attacks Them in Sagar District.

"The Health Department has already issued an advisory that pregnant women, senior citizens, and persons with comorbidities need to wear masks when they go to crowded places," he said.

With schools set to reopen, Patil urged caution among parents and school authorities.

"As the schools are reopening, if there are any symptoms in children, such as cough or cold, they should avoid coming to school," he said.

He also informed that a meeting was held with hospitals affiliated with the Medical Education Department to ensure they are prepared for any surge in cases.

"We have conducted a meeting of all the hospitals under the Medical Education Department to ensure they are prepared for any eventuality. Although the severity of current COVID cases is low, the government is fully equipped to respond if the situation worsens," Patil stated.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also addressed the media, reaffirming the government's readiness amid the recent uptick in COVID cases across Karnataka. He noted that while the current variant is not causing severe illness, the state administration is taking every precaution to prevent a possible outbreak.

This coordinated and proactive approach highlights Karnataka's broader strategy to curb the spread of infections and ensure its healthcare infrastructure remains ready for any rise in cases. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)