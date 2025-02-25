Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], February 25 (ANI): A Police Constable was arrested for allegedly raping a 17-year-old Girl in Bengaluru. According to the Police a raper survivor who came to file a complaint was allegedly raped under the pretense of receiving help. Bommanahalli police have arrested two accused, including a constable, and sent them to jail.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim's mother, the police have arrested Arun, a constable serving at the Bommanahalli police station, and Vicky, a friend of the victim.

The 17-year-old victim lived in the Bommanahalli police station limits. During this time, she became acquainted with her neighbor, Vicky, a married man. Vicky lured the minor by promising marriage, allegedly raped her, and assaulted her.

The distressed minor confided in her mother. Following this, the victim's mother filed a complaint with the Bommanahalli police.

At the police station, constable Arun befriended the survivor. He assured her of justice and also promised to find her a job. In December, he lured her to a hotel in Bangalore, He mixed drugs into a liquor bottle, made her consume it, and then allegedly raped her.

He then allegedly threatened her, stating that if she informed anyone, he had private videos of her and would circulate them on social media.

Police have registered a case against both accused under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012 (U-4.6.10.12.15) and THE Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 (U/s-64(1),64(2)(a).351(3)).

Since the crime took place within their jurisdiction, the case was transferred to Bommanahalli police. The police have arrested both accused and sent them to 14 days Judicial Custody to Parappana Agrahara Jail.

B Dayanand, commisoner of police said, "Its a an unfortunate incident, once the incident came to light, the constable was arrested and has been booked under POCSO for allegedly raping minor girl." (ANI)

