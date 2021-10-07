Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 7 (ANI): Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu condemned the civilian killings that took place in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday and appealed to all communities to stand together on this matter.

Talking to media here, the Mayor said, "The elements backed by Pakistan are behind this. We should all come out on the streets and take a stand as a society that we will not allow this."

"I appeal to all communities to stand together. Kashmir belongs to people of all religious beliefs," he added.

Reacting to the killing of two government teachers by terrorists in the Eidgah area of Srinagar earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh said that the civilians are being targeted to create communal tension in the Union Territory (UT).

"These recent incidents of targeting civilians are to create an atmosphere of fear and communal disharmony here. This is a conspiracy to target the local ethos and values to defame local Kashmiri Muslims," Singh told media persons here.

"We are investing into the matter. The Jammu and Kashmir police have received some evidence in the previous such incidents," the DGP added.

Further probe in this matter is underway. (ANI)

