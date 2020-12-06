Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 6 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday inaugurated an e-Customer Care Service of the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) to provide real-time enquiry and grievance redressal to power consumers in the Valley.

The new service will now allow customers to call and register their complaints regarding the power supply. The Customer Care Centre facilitated with modern technology will work round the clock to receive complaints through various modes such as telephone.

Also Read | Earthquake of 4.3 Magnitude On Richter Scale Hits Diglipur in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Speaking on the occasion, Sinha said: "With the functioning of the Customer Care Centre, the power supply grievances redressal mechanism has been institutionalised for handling power supply related complaints. Action taken reports will be generated to fix accountability and ensuring transparency."

The Customer Care Centre will benefit the general public who can avail customer services through voice calling and messaging facility on five dedicated phone numbers catering to 50 lines at a time, he added.

Also Read | London Police Beefs Up Security at Indian High Commission Amid Pro-Farmer Demonstrations, ‘Anti-India Slogans Raised’, Says Report (Watch Video).

Sinha was given a live demonstration about the functioning of Customer Care Centre.

According to Ajiaz Ahmed, Managing Director of the KPDCL, the new initiative aims to resolve electricity-related problems in their respective areas faced by customers.

"This service will enable people to bring forward their grievances very efficiently. Field officers of all districts have been linked to this. When a consumer registers a complaint, they will get an SMS update and will keep receiving updates till the complaint gets resolved. If they are unsatisfied, the matter can also be taken to the chief engineer," Ahmad said.

Lauding the new initiative, locals expressed gratitude towards the administration and said that the Customer Care Centre would solve several power-related issues.

"Earlier when we faced electricity problems, we did not know whom to contact and where to register a complaint. Now, we will be able to do so over a phone call," said Saket, a customer of the KPDCL. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)