Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 14 (ANI): Police and security forces have arrested an active terrorist in Sopore in Baramulla district and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession, Kashmir Police said in a statement on Tuesday.

The terrorist has been identified as Owais Ahmad Mir, a resident of War Mohalla Gund Brat.

Also Read | Elephant Attack in Tamil Nadu: Selfie With Wild Jumbos Turns Into Tragedy for Man After Trampling Incident in Krishnagiri.

During search, incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including a 9mm Pistol, 08 (9mm) rounds, a Pistol Magazine and a Chinese Grenade were recovered, the statement added.

According to the statement, based on specific input regarding presence of terrorist in Madina Bagh Moh, Dangerpura area, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Sopore Police and Army (22RR) in the said area.

Also Read | Rajasthan Horror: Woman Abducted, Assaulted and Gang-Raped in Barmer.

As the initial cordon was being laid, a terrorist was spotted trying to run away and attempting to break the cordon, taking cover of narrow lanes by-lanes and congested area. The movement was passed to all the troops and depending on information the mission leader re-organised the inner cordon, the statement said.

According to the statement, assessing the situation the vigilant troops displayed situational awareness, extreme restraint and exceptional fire control in not opening the fire. The alert troops of the joint team managed to nab the terrorist alive thereby displaying great synergy.

It is pertinent to mention here that by the apprehension of the said terrorist, police and security forces have averted a major tragedy and prevented planned target killings in the area thereby spoiled the nefarious designs of Pakistan terrorist handlers who are always hellbent towards disrupting peace in the valley.

Around three kilogram of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) found along state highway was diffused by security forces in Tulibal area of jammu and Kashmir's Sopore on Monday.

The Army in a statement said, "In the wee hours of the morning today, 2-3 KGs of improvised explosive device (IED) was detected by security forces of Uplona Rashtriya Rifles in Tulibal area alongside state highway at around 0630 hours."

"Gauging the situation and keeping in mind the safety of people, Traffic was immediately stopped and the area was cordoned off by security forces. Bomb disposal team was called on the site and the presence of IED was confirmed by Explosive Detection dog," the statement read.

The suspected IED was found hidden in a fresh dugout area of 01x1.5 ft nearby the main road. The IED was diffused by the blast method by the bomb disposal team in a secure and safe manner. The traffic on the state highway was resumed within two hours, it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)