Jaipur, May 3 (PTI) The seven-day katha event being organised in Jaipur will resume as scheduled, the organisers announced on Saturday evening after the programme was called off earlier in the day.

Pandit Pradeep Mishra has been orating Shiv Mahapuran at the katha that began on May 1 and was scheduled to conclude on May 7.

However, a huge crowd thronged the venue, rendering crowd management difficult.

Sensing that the organisers lacked appropriate crowd control arrangements, the police instructed them to prematurely conclude the event on the third day on Saturday.

A similar event by Mishra in Churu district last month had to be cancelled on the first day after a stampede-like situation left three persons injured.

Police, which took note of the overcrowding and lack of appropriate arrangements at the Jaipur venue, instructed the organisers to cancel the event to avert a similar mishap.

They also cited the sudden change in weather, with heavy rainfall and strong winds in the area.

Following this, Mishra announced that the Katha is being called off.

However, the organisers later held discussions with the police and administration officials and assured them proper arrangements.

Later in the evening, Mishra issued a video statement, announcing that the Katha will continue as per plan.

