Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 23 (ANI): As the Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers go on indefinite strike against the Left Democratic Alliance (LDF) government in Kerala demanding better salaries, senior Congress leader KC Venugopal on Sunday said that United Democratic Front (UDF) MPs would take the issue to Parliament.

He extended support to the protesting ASHA workers and advised the Kerala government to shed its arrogance.

"Their demands are just and fair. UDF MPs will take this issue to the Indian Parliament. The state government must shed its arrogance. This is a legitimate protest, and the Congress party fully supports it," Venugopal said.

He argued that it was the responsibility of the Pinarayi Vijayan government to negotiate with the union government over salary hikes for ASHA workers under the National Health Mission (NHM).

Hitting out at the state government, Venugopal added that the communist government's priority was to increase the salaries of high-ranking officials while ignoring the struggles of ASHA workers.

"I have already spoken about the central government's approach towards ASHA workers. It is the responsibility of the state government to negotiate with the centre regarding salary hikes under NHM. The priority of the communist government is to increase the salaries of high-ranking officials, not to address the struggles of ASHA workers," the Lok Sabha MP said.

Suggesting that the Kerala government acknowledges the demands of ASHA workers, Venugopal said that they were not asking for charity, but their rightful dues.

"Ministers should not display their arrogance towards women. Do not test their patience. ASHA workers are not asking for charity but demanding their rightful dues. The government must acknowledge their demands," he added.

Congress-led UDF has extended support to the ongoing strike by ASHA workers, who have been protesting against the state government since February 10 while demanding a hike in their salaries. (ANI)

