Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 13 (ANI): Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Monday welcomed the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan. He, however, questioned the involvement of third-party intervention (US President Donald Trump).

Referring to the Simla Agreement, KC Venugopal said that it is clear in the agreement that there will be no third-party involvement.

"We welcome it. But the most important issue Congress is raising is whether there is third-party intervention or not. It is clear in the Simla Agreement that there will be no third-party involvement. Now, the US President is claiming that he is the mediator of all these things," Venugopal said.

US President Donald Trump had claimed that the US had helped broker peace and offered to mediate for a solution on Kashmir.

"I am proud that the USA was able to help you arrive at this historic and heroic decision. While not even discussed, I am going to increase trade substantially, with both of these great Nations. Additionally, I will work with you both to see if, after a "thousand years," a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir. God Bless the leadership of India and Pakistan on a job well done!!!"

India has time and again rejected any third-party intervention on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and has unequivocally expressed that the region is an integral part of India.

Referring to Trump's claims, KC Venugopal emphasised on Congress's demand to convene a Parliament meeting.

"Our main emphasis is to convene a Parliament meeting immediately. The INDIA alliance and the Congress party have wholeheartedly supported the Government of India and the Indian Armed Forces. We are saluting our soldiers. The country wants some answers from the government. Parliament is the best platform to answer the country. We are requesting the government to convene the Parliament," he said.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 to strike multiple terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir after a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last month. (ANI)

