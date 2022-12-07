Hyderabad, Dec 7 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday attacked the NDA government at the Centre over its 'Make in India,' LIC disinvestment and other initiatives, alleging that no new industries have come but PSUs are allegedly being sold off.

The BJP-led government talked about Make in India, but items like even Diwali firecrackers, 'manja' (thread) of kites and also National Flags are being imported from China today, he said, addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the integrated district offices complex at Jagtial town.

Also Read | UFO Spotted in Hyderabad? White-Coloured Flying Object Seen in Sky Triggers Curiosity and Rumours, Residents Share Videos and Photos of 'Strange Phenomenon'.

"Exactly when we (TRS) came (to power in Telangana), Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in the country. Has even one good thing happened? If it has, then in which sector? Is it in irrigation? electricity? drinking water? Which sector? He is good at making dialogues. Make in India. What is Make in India? Have industries come? Diwali firecrackers burst by children come from China? Is this Make in India?," he said.

"New (industries) have not come. But, they are selling public sector industries," he said.

Also Read | Southern Railway Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 21 Posts Against Sports Quota, Apply Online at sr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Referring to the BJP talking about the 'revdi culture', he said free power provided to farmers is described as a freebie.

However, the BJP-led government has already given away Rs 14 lakh crore of public assets in the name of NPAs in the last eight years, alleged Rao, also known as KCR.

LIC, the insurance behemoth, with 25 lakh agents, lakhs of employees and assets on par with the Union Budget, is sought to be privatised, he alleged while asking the youth of the country and LIC agents to oppose the move.

He also alleged that the BJP-led government is talking about handing over electricity sector worth of lakhs of crores of rupees, which came up across the country with people's money, to crony capitalist friends.

People's welfare would not get attention if the same thing continued, he said.

"Sab ka saath, sab ka vikas. Sab bakwas (all nonsense)," he said, asking if there is any development.

On the NDA government's scheme of 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao', he said the Centre caused a reduction in the funds to anganwadis. Not even a day passes in the BJP-ruled States in the north without a rape or an atrocity on Dalits not taking place, he claimed.

He further charged that 10,000 industries shut down in the country and said he is ready for a debate in any city of the country on this. He also said 50 lakh factory workers have lost their jobs.

Saying that 'China Bazaars' have sprung up even in small towns like Jagtial with items like nail-cutters, shaving blades, chairs and sofas being imported from China, he asked whether the Centre encouraged those who manufacture such products.

There is power scarcity in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home-State of Gujarat and drinking water is a problem in the National Capital even 75 years after Independence, he claimed.

Telangana's GDP increased from Rs five lakh crore to Rs 11.50 lakh crore and the State's GSDP would have increased to Rs 14.50 lakh crore had the Centre functioned like Telangana, Rao said.

"Because of the Centre's uselessness, Telangana alone lost Rs three lakh crore," he said.

On the occasion, Rao announced Rs 100 crore for the development of the famous Lord Hanuman temple at Kondagattu near Jagtial.

He also said funds under the 'Rythu Bandhu' investment support scheme for farmers would be released in the next 10 days.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)