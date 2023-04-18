Jammu, Apr 18 (PTI) Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh on Tuesday asked security agencies to keep a close watch on overground workers (OGWs) of terrorists in the Kishtwar-Doda belt in Jammu and Kashmir.

Singh chaired a meeting of police officers here to review the crime situation in the Doda-Kishtwar range.

Also Read | A Healthy India Means a Healthy World: WHO Representative to India Roderico H Ofrin.

The ADGP Jammu Zone stressed on quality investigation in cases being probed by the police.

He said special focus should be given to cases related to terrorism and those registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Also Read | AAP, BJP Leaders Engage in Heated Exchange on Social Media.

Singh also called for action against drug peddlers in the range.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)