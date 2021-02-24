New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday informed that Ghana received the Made-in-India COVID-19 vaccines under the 'Vaccine Maitri' programme.

"Keeping our African commitment. Ghana now receives Made-in-India vaccines," EAM Jaishankar tweeted.Ghana has so far reported 81,245 COVID-19 cases and 584 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, Oman received a total of 100,000 doses of the Oxford Astrazeneca's COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), today. Oman has reported over 140,300 coronavirus cases and 1558 deaths.

These development come as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been lauded by the global leaders as India continues to lead in assisting the countries under its 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative amid the pandemic.

Last month, India had dispatched a consignment of 50,000 doses of Covishield vaccine to Seychelles.

Soon after receiving the vaccine, Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan in his state of the nation address in the National Assembly of Seychelles on January 22, had thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for donating the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine.

Earlier, Jaishankar had said that India has been "very much" at the forefront of the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and is providing vaccines to the world under 'Vaccine Maitri' initiatives.

More than twenty-five nations across the world have already received Made-in-India vaccines and Forty-nine more countries will be supplied in the coming days, ranging from Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean to Africa, South-East Asia and the Pacific Islands, he announced. (ANI)

