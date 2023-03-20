New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said broken roads and sewage lines in northwest Delhi's Katewara village will be repaired and a stadium for children as well as a community centre will be built there.

Kejriwal visited Katewara village and met the locals who had boycotted the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections last year, alleging negligence from the civic body.

"The people of Katewara village did not vote in the MCD elections and you have the right to be angry with me," Kejriwal said.

Urging the residents to cast their votes in the next elections, the chief minister said, “You can vote for any political party but do step out and cast your votes next time."

"I assure that broken roads and sewage lines will be repaired. We will also build a stadium inside the school here for children and will also make a community centre," he said.

He assured that the government will repair the cremation ground and ponds in the Katewara area will also be cleaned.

When the MCD elections took place in December, 2022, none of the residents of Katewara village had cast their votes and boycotted the polls alleging negligence from the civic body as well as the state government.

The locals had flagged the issues of broken roads, clogged drains and MCD schools in the area.

